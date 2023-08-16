Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a leading supplier of spices, ingredients, and flavours to the food, dairy, confectionery, and related industries has announced that it is expanding its production and application facilities in Nigeria.

The expansion will include the installation of additional blenders and packaging lines, which will enable Freddy Hirsch to meet the growing demand for its products in Nigeria and West Africa.

Kojo Brifo, Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch West Africa, said that the expansion is a direct response to the increasing demand for local ingredients and flavours from customers in Nigeria and the region.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the products and services they need to succeed. This expansion will allow us to better serve our customers and meet their growing demand for our products,” Mr. Brifo said.

In addition to the expansion of its production facilities, Freddy Hirsch is also expanding its product portfolio to include stabilizer and texture systems, bakery, and sweet flavouring ingredients. This expansion will further strengthen Freddy Hirsch’s position as a leading supplier of ingredients and flavours to the food and beverage industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

“Our product expansion is the end result of continuous research and development to provide unparalleled value to the food industry in Nigeria and across West Africa, from food producers to consumers. Our continuous growth is a testament to our ability to meet the performance requirements of our customer’s demands,” he said, adding that: “Our mission is to deliver ingredients locally in a world-class manner, and this expansion will make us more effective and well-prepared to meet future market needs.”

The food and flavours industry is a large and growing market. It is estimated to be worth US$1.1 trillion globally and US$100 billion in Africa. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent in Africa and 6.2 percent globally in the next five years, and Freddy Hirsch is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.