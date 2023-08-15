The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned the attack on the medical superintendent of Bimbilla Hospital, threatening to withdraw services if the lives of their members cannot be guaranteed.

The warning comes after the medical superintendent of Bimbilla Hospital, Adam Barhama, was chased out of his office on Friday by angry youth who demonstrated against him, demanding that he, the accountant, and the administrator leave the premises.

The police escorted the three men to Yendi for their safety.

On Friday, the medical superintendent returned to the hospital, but the youth went to drive him out again.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, subsequently called for calm and urged the youth to exercise restraint.

Reacting to the development in the hospital, the GMA in a statement said, “The GMA strongly condemns the lawless acts of the youth of the town which have put the life of the Medical Superintendent of the hospital and other staff as well as the safety of property in danger. The GMA is closely monitoring the situation in the facility and will advise our members appropriately in due course. However, we would like to emphasize that if the threats and acts that threaten lives and properties persist. We will be left with no choice but to ensure that no doctor returns to the facility either now or in the foreseeable future since their safety cannot be guaranteed”.

Background

Bimbilla Hospital in the Nanumba North Municipality in the Northern Region has been in the news for the past few days.

The hospital was disconnected from water supply for non-payment of bills. The facility owes over GH¢240,000 in water bills.

This led to nurses at the facility embarking on a sit-down strike, and patients had to be referred to other hospitals.

The youth in the community became agitated and demonstrated against the management of the hospital.

They accused the medical superintendent of maladministration.