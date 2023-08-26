The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Ahwere was left disappointed after he was unable to vote in the New Patriotic Party’s Special Delegates Conference because he came after the polls ended.

The MP in an interview with Citi News said he was disappointed because he missed the opportunity to vote for Vice President Dr Bawumia in the special delegates exercise.

He said his inability to vote will make him campaign more for Dr Bawumia ahead of the November 4 Presidential Primaries of the party.

He said he was late for the polls because he attended a funeral in his constituency.

He explained that “I have a very important funeral in the constituency but honestly I travelled out of the country. I came at dawn so I thought that maybe the polls would close after 2, 3 o’clock. So I was here around 1:55pm and was told that the polls had closed…I belong to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and I left the funeral rushed to this place and I am told I can’t vote. This won’t affect his chances at all.”

The party organised a special delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to reduce the list of presidential aspirants from ten to five.

The election was held in 17 centres nationwide.