An 18-year-old boy has been shot dead and two others injured by security personnel of some Chinese illegal miners in Abrokofe, a community in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The shooting incident happened on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when the victims, who were members of the community, went to the mining site to work.

The deceased, Kofi King Arthur, was shot in the chest and died on the spot. The two injured victims, Joseph Tawiah and Albert Oppong, were shot in the thigh and lower back, respectively.

They are receiving treatment at the St John of God Hospital at Sefwi Asafo.

The community members say they are not allowed to access the mining site on other days, but on “Breaking Days,” when the Chinese miners are not working, they are allowed to go into mine for gold.

However, on Wednesday, the security personnel at the site opened fire on them, killing one person and injuring two others.

Citi News Stanley Boadi reports that apart from the Aowin Municipality and the Suaman District which are notably illegal mining areas, Galamsey activities are arguably very dominant in the Juaboso District of Western North Region.

In Bonsu Nkwanta, Mintakrom, Yawgyem, Sefwi Juaboso, Boinzan and Abrokofe, Agyemangdiem, Mafia and Sefwi Elluibo where illegal mining was taking place inside people’s bedrooms, their operations have destroyed viable cocoa farms and other arable farmlands in the Juaboso District.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr Barnabas Nketiah, father of one of the victims and unit committee chairman of Abrokofe said the victims were initially rushed to Kofikrom-Proso Clinic and later transferred to Asafo for treatment.