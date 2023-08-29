Flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has arrived at the New Patriotic Party headquarters to face the Elections Committee.

The meeting according to sources is to offer him and other presidential candidates the opportunity to address concerns about the conduct of the special delegates conference.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Mr Agyapong is also expected to meet the disciplinary committee over claims targeted at President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s Special Delegates Conference.

In a widely circulated video Mr Agyapong, who is also the Assin Central Member of Parliament, is seen threatening the two leaders over alleged attacks on his agents.

He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Sunday, disclosed that Mr Agyapong will be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on Monday clarified that the comment about a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates conference was not a threat.

At a press conference, Agyapong’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, said that the expression “showdown” was only used to indicate that Agyapong would win the November 4 polls, regardless of any alleged intimidation against him.