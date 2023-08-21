The Leading Ladies’ Network, a prominent women’s leadership organization committed to empowering and recognizing women leaders across various industries, is proud to extend its heartfelt congratulations to three exceptional Ghanaian women who have been honoured in the prestigious 2023 Angaza Awards Women To Watch in Banking and Finance in Africa.

The Angaza Awards, known for acknowledging outstanding achievements and contributions by women in the field of banking and finance across the African continent, have recognized the remarkable efforts of these women in driving innovation, shaping financial landscapes, and inspiring future generations.

Audrey Abakah, Director, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana

We proudly recognize Audrey Abakah for her exceptional achievements. Audrey, in her role as Director of SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana, has demonstrated unwavering dedication and leadership in the realm of banking and finance. Her commitment to excellence and her innovative approach to SME banking and women’s financial inclusion contributed to her being adjudged the #1 on the 2023 list of Women to Watch in Banking & Finance in Africa. Audrey is also a distinguished member of the 2014 cohort of Leading Ladies’ Network’s StandOut Women Leadership Program, and a true role

model for aspiring women leaders.

Sheila Wristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, Ghana

Sheila Wristberg’s achievement in being recognized #2 on the 2023 Angaza list of top ten women in banking and finance in Africa is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the sector. As the Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management Limited, her visionary leadership and dedication to promoting financial inclusion have left an indelible mark on the industry. Sheila’s achievements reflect the values that Leading Ladies’ Network holds dear—leadership, resilience, and empowerment.

Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania

In her role as Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, Efeh’s strategic insights, dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women in banking and finance, and her exemplary leadership in and outside the bank have set a standard for excellence. Her recognition serves as an inspiration to all women aspiring to break barriers and simultaneously facilitate success for others in the financial world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Angaza Awards ceremony in Rwanda where the winners were celebrated, Yawa Hansen-Quao; founder of The Leading Ladies’ Network affirmed: “The collective achievements of Audrey Abakah, Sheila Wristberg, and Efeh Amoah are a testament to their unyielding commitment, visionary leadership, and transformative impact in the banking and finance sector in Ghana and beyond. Their success resonates deeply with the core values of Leading Ladies’ Network, and we are honored to have played a part in their journeys. Their success is our success and we look forward to unearthing the potential of more women like Audrey, Shelia and Efeh. As we celebrate these remarkable women, Leading Ladies’ Network reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and empowering women leaders across various industries. We believe that

their success stories will continue to inspire women to reach for new heights and break through glass ceilings.”

For more information about Leading Ladies’ Network and its initiatives, please visit www.theleadingladiesnetwork.org

About Angaza Awards

The Angaza Awards recognizes the Top Women to Watch in Banking and Finance across Africa. Launched in 2020, Angaza Awards has helped raise international awareness of the seasoned women who are shaping and influencing the financial services sector through their organizations. The 2023 Top 10 were celebrated during the Angaza Forum which held in Kigali, Rwanda on August 3 and 4.

About Leading Ladies’ Network

Leading Ladies’ Network is a trailblazing organization dedicated to unearthing the leadership potential of emerging women leaders and strengthening the capacity of women leaders in diverse sectors. Through its comprehensive programs and initiatives, the organization aims to foster leadership skills, encourage networking, and provide a platform for women to excel in their respective fields.