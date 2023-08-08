The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association has kicked against plans by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to implement the Cylinder Re-circulation Model in September.

The Association argues that the September date is too early for the policy’s implementation and could lead to misunderstandings.

The association thus emphasized the need for intensified public education before a complete roll-out.

Gabriel Kumi, the Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association, informed Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the confusion surrounding the model indicates that the NPA should proceed cautiously.

“NPA has set next month for the implementation, and so we have less than a month and the public confusion indicates that consumers are not ready and so there is a need to educate the public on the model so that we don’t confuse the public in the roll-out of the model.”

“The current system is so entrenched that if you want to introduce a new system, you just don’t throw the old one out and suddenly introduce the new one, we have to do that slowly. Our initial discussion was that we should buy back all cylinders in the system because there are a lot of them out there that are obsolete and need to be changed, and it will be difficult to tell them to simply discard them and get new ones in anticipation of the model’s roll-out.”

“Not until last week that the NPA had a press conference, I did not know the Ghana Card was going to be used in the policy’s implementation. There is little education on this policy, and so we have to take our time to ensure the people understand the policy before it is implemented, and we can even give ourselves up until January 2024 to roll it out,” Mr. Kumi further lamented.