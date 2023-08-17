The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has criticized the uncertainty of the date for local government elections.

The Association, which derives its members from the Assemblies, says the uncertainty and delay in the elections continuously affect the operations of the NALAG.

As a result, the General Secretary of the Association, Kokro Amankwah, in an interview with Citi News, called for the amendment of the Local Government Act 994 to include the specific date for the local government elections.

“NALAG also has its own activities, and its activities are also based on what goes on at the assembly. Because we are the Association of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, their activities inform our activities. We have a lot of work to do in December, but this election is going to be conducted in December, which is a national election. So, of course, it should affect what we are going to do. We should also have a role because this is the time we will be recruiting human resources to be centered at the assemblies and also become members of NALAG.”

“The assembly itself has a role to play because the activities of the assemblies also hinge on the human resource. So, whichever way you look at it, NALAG is impacted either directly or indirectly. And so its effects are huge. My advice is that we should have a date for district-level elections. In that case, this should be bound by it until the Local Government Act 994 is amended,” he said.