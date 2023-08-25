The coup leader in Niger, Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, has signed an order allowing the fellow military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso to send their troops into his country to help defend against an attack.

The announcement was made after the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Olivia Rouamba, and Mali, Abdoulaye Diop, visited Gen Tchiani in Niamey on Thursday.

The West African regional bloc Ecowas has threatened to use force to reinstate the democratically elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed by a group of army officers last month.

It’s been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders but has warned it’s ready to send troops if diplomacy fails.