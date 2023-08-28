The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned the alleged assault of a student by the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of the Nkwatia Presby SHS.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows the Assistant Headmaster slapping and beating the student, who is believed to be a second-year student.

The GES in a statement said it was “disturbed” by the video and that it “unequivocally condemns the actions of the Assistant Headmaster.”

The GES said the Assistant Headmaster had been relieved of his duties and that the student was receiving medical care and counselling.

The GES also said that the Eastern Regional Director of Education was liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.

The GES assured the general public that it was committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling for the Assistant Headmaster to be arrested and prosecuted.

Read the full statement below: