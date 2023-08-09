The Tunguri community on the Walewale Nalerigu highway in the North East Region have been submerged in water following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

A number of houses, farmlands, livestock and valuable items have all been flooded.

Also, the main road linking Walewale and Nalerigu has become inaccessible after a trench was dug across the road to allow for the free flow of water.

The main bridge linking Gambaga to Nalerigu has reportedly collapsed making it difficult for putting the lives of road users in danger.

Residents of Tunguri community are therefore appealing for urgent help to tackle the flooding situation.

Several communities are also flooded rendering many homeless.

Meanwhile, the regional team of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) personnel are currently in the communities to assess the situation.