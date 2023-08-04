The campaign team of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, says it is hopeful that the presidential elections committee and the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party will swiftly attend to some anomalies they discovered in the register for the special delegates conference of the party.

In an August 2 letter addressed to the chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee, the team discovered about five discrepancies, including the eligibility of the Chief of Staff to vote in the super delegates’ conference of the party scheduled for August 26.

The team urged the party to address these issues before the super delegates’ conference.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, a member of Alan’s campaign team and member of parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, lamented about some of the anomalies which he said are too obvious to be ignored.

“The Chief of Staff is not a member of the National Executive Committee, but she has been captured as a member, and we have drawn the attention of the elections committee to that correction. Additionally, the Ashanti Regional Second Vice Chairperson has been duplicated in the same album, and these are some of the things we are bringing to their attention.”

“Former members of parliament are not eligible, only sitting members are eligible, and also, the Chief of Staff may be invited to NEC meetings, but that does not make one eligible, and that is not correct in the regulation of elections of our party.”

“We are yet to get a response from NEC, but we are hopeful that they will do the right thing,” Mr. Tetteh added.