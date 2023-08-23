The Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has reiterated that having a centralized poll would still have been the preferred option for the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Conference on Saturday.

He said doing so would have made the process swift and would have also enhanced unity among party members for the good of the party.

Mr. Antwi was speaking in an interview with Citi News in Accra on Tuesday.

“The centralized venue has its own advantages, and I am swayed by the argument that we do not have the old congress system. The last time we had a congress was in 2007, where we all congregated in one space. Since then, we have always had the situation where all the constituencies vote at their chosen locations. So, in my view, the centralized system would have brought the 956 delegates to one central point.”

“This would have enhanced the cohesion and unity of the party. It would have also sped up the process. In a situation where, in certain regions, we have 30 delegates, or 28 delegates here and there, they would all have come together to make up the 956 delegates and voted, and the results could have been declared there and then. However, that did not happen. The point or fact still remains that having a centralized system of voting for the super delegates would have been the preferred option.” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that since the decision had already been made for the party to have decentralized polls, the party could in the future make some constitutional amendments to consider centralized polls.