The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has made provision for a possible run-off on Saturday.

The party says in the event delegates are unable to select the first five aspirants for the November 4th election, a run-off on September 2nd will be conducted.

Director of Elections and Research Evans Nimako says the NPP will go by its constitution.

“It has been agreed that in the event of the conference not being able to produce the first five, there will have to be a re-run and so September 2, 2023, has been slated for a possible run-off date.”

“The letter of our Constitution in Article 13 (1.9) indicates that there must be first five of the presidential candidates and so if it is the first three, then it means there will have to be another election for the two to be elected to add up to five.”