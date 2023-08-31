The Ghana Police Service has filed an application at the court following the refusal of the Minority in Parliament to change the route for its planned protest.

The protest, which is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2023, is being organized by the Minority to protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies whom they believe have mismanaged the apex bank hence must resign.

In a press release, the Police said that they had conducted a security assessment of the proposed routes for the protest and had concluded that it would pose a threat to public safety.

The Police said that they had requested the organizers of the protest to reconsider the routes, but no agreement had been reached.

As a result, the Police said that they had been left with no choice but to allow a court to decide for them.

The Police said that they remained committed to providing security for individuals and groups who exercise their constitutional right to protest, but that they had a responsibility to protect public safety.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has expressed its disappointment with the Accra Police Command’s move to secure a court injunction against their September 5 protest.

Read the full press release below: