The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has issued a two-week notice to persons unlawfully engaged in trading activities within the precincts of Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO) to evacuate or be forcefully evicted.

The Chairman of REGSEC, Henry Quartey, complained about the increasing number of kiosks around the school during an engagement with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He also queried the Presiding Member for the Tema West Assembly over the disturbing trend.

Meanwhile, Mr. Quartey has taken a swipe at MMDCEs in Accra for their poor performance in helping to curb indiscipline in the city.

The Minister, under his “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” initiative, rolled out policies to tackle road indiscipline, sanitation, and security, among others, as part of efforts to transform Accra into the cleanest city.

However, the initiative has not met its objectives over the last two years, as things in the city have only degenerated, with more dirt still being seen on streets and roads, and tricycles still plying major routes in Accra.

At a meeting with the MMDCEs, Mr. Quartey expressed his disgust with the state of affairs in the Greater Accra Region and questioned whether the persons put in these positions were hardworking.