Tottenham began life after Harry Kane with an entertaining draw against Brentford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Kane’s move from his boyhood club to Bayern Munich was confirmed on Saturday, and goals from Christian Romero and Emerson Royal earned new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou a point on Sunday. Brentford, who began the league campaign without talisman Ivan Toney, had taken the lead through Yoane Wissa after Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty cancelled out Romero’s opener.

Spurs have now failed to win on their three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, where kick-off was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue.

When play did begin, Argentina defender Romero opened the scoring with a guided header from debutant James Maddison’s fierce free-kick.

It proved to be Romero’s final contribution as he was replaced by Postecoglou as a precaution after appearing to complain of a knock to the head in the celebration.

The Bees recovered and won a spot-kick when Spurs’ new captain Son Heung-min brought down Mathias Jensen for Mbuemo to convert and stretch his goalscoring run to four consecutive top-flight games.

Wissa was then the beneficiary of Rico Henry’s blistering surge down the left-hand side before side-footing the cutback past Guglielmo Vicario, via a deflection off the boot of Micky van de Ven, to dampen their debuts.

Royal scored the pick of the goals with a guided finish in the fifth minute of 11 added on at the end of a thrilling first half.