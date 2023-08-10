Deputy Trade Minister, Dr. Stephen Amoah has described as unfounded calls for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies.

Dr. Stephen Amoah says the calls are unjustified since many central banks globally are recording losses.

The Minority in Parliament has given the Central Bank Governor 21 days to resign or face a series of actions.

But speaking to journalists in Accra, the Nhyiaeso MP says BoG Governor should be allowed to do his work.

“Check all of the world, whether this practice is not done all over the world. Bank of Ghana has come out clearly to indicate the reasons, sources, and causes of all these exposures. Namely, marketable instruments, non-marketable instruments and that of COCOBOD,” the Deputy Trade Minister argued.

The Minority in Parliament had taken a dig at the Governor and his deputies for being reckless in managing the finances of BoG resulting in a GH¢60 billion loss.

The Bank of Ghana rejected claims that the GH¢60 billion loss it recorded in 2022 was a result of recklessness attributing the crisis to COCOBD loans, cedi depreciation and Domestic Debt Exchange (DDEP).

The Minority in Parliament again lashed at the Bank of Ghana for putting up a new head office in Accra which will cost $250 million.

The apex bank justified the project and insisted that its current head office, built in the 1960s, is no longer fit for purpose hence the move.