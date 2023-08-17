James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Assin North Constituency, has formally urged the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) to initiate disciplinary measures against the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Quayson’s request stems from allegations of professional misconduct leveled against Dame in the context of his ongoing criminal trial in the High Court.

The MP is currently in court over forgery and perjury charges.

The state is going after him on charges of deceit of public officer contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and, knowingly making a false statutory declaration in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.

He also faces perjury as per section 210 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; and False Declaration for Office as against section 248 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

The Assin North MP in a letter sighted by Citi News in Accra on Thursday said “on 19th July 2023, during the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, after the witness had testified

confirming that he had given a statement to the police to which he attached certain documents, which testimony was also reflected in the police statement itself, the Attorney General in responding to an application by his counsel for disclosure of the attachments the witness referred to, stated that there were no attachments to the said police statement.

“This clearly amounted to providing testimony to the court which, I am advised and believe to be true, is clearly contrary to the rules of professional conduct by lawyers in a case.”

Mr Quayson added that the “testimony” provided by the AG contradicted the testimony of his own witness and that influenced the witness when he was questioned on same again.

Again, he said on 16th June 2023, when his lawyer sought to let the court know he was a candidate in the then pending Parliamentary bye-election in the Assin North Constituency, the AG used insulting language against him that “This is what I describe as a very totally irresponsible step. Besides it, to apply to contest again when he knew that these proceedings were pending for which he can go to jail.”

As such, the Assin North MP said the insult on the part of the AG was without any basis and had no place in the trial, adding that “And I am advised by my lawyers, is contrary to the Rules of Professional Conduct of lawyers.”

More so, he said the AG had misconducted himself by his granting media interviews in relation to his case.

