An employee of Tesano Palace Hostel, Elijah Nsekpa, has been released on bail after pleading guilty to charges of discharging effluent into drains.

The Achimota District Court granted bail to Nsekpa in the amount of GH¢5,000, with one surety.

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly task force apprehended Nsekpa after receiving a tip-off that the hostel was discharging septic tank waste into the frontage drains via a PVC pipe.

The hostel’s management was absent at the time of the operation, and the receptionist was arrested and detained at the Tesano Police Station.

Nsekpa, who had worked at the hostel for four months, denied the allegations against him.

He told the media that he was not aware of any effluent discharge and that he had never been involved in such activity.

However, he pleaded guilty in court and was released on bail.

The case has been adjourned to August 31, 2023, for further proceedings.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Boye Laryea, has urged the public to report anyone who violates sanitation laws. He also stressed the importance of proper waste disposal practices.