The tenth week of live performances of the season 5 of Ghana’s biggest music reality show, the Voice Factory, is here, and the contestants are taking on a new challenge: acoustic performances.

The contestants will be singing with minimal instrumental accompaniment, relying ponderously on their voices to impress the judges and viewers.

The first contestant to take the stage is Bella, who will perform a rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If Ain’t Got You.” Seyiram will follow with a performance of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

Manuel will then sing Kwabena Kwabena’s “Meye,” and Ernest will perform another Kwabena Kwabena song, “Me ne Woa.”

The night will end with Jerry EL’s puissant rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry.”

Tonight’s 6:30 PM show on Citi TV promises to be a thrilling one, as the contestants are all eager to showcase their vocal abilities.

Here is a list of all the contestants and the songs they will perform:

1.Bella – “If Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

2.Seyiram – “Someone Like You” by Adele

3.Manuel – “Meye” by Kwabena Kwabena

4.Ernest – “Me ne Woa” by Kwabena Kwabena

5.Titi – “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

6.Princess – “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles

7.AG Wilson – “Chandelier” by Sia

8.Kleos – “911” by Wyclef Jean

9.Cielo Bee – “Life for Rent” by Dido

10.RigWello – “True Colors” by Phil Collins

11.Jerry EL – “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley

The Voice Factory Season 5 is co-hosted by Lourdes and Chris Kata. It is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.