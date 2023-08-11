Founder and Chairperson of MYO Global Professor Douglas Boateng, has revealed that Ghana’s ability to help its youth has been stymied on account of the wrong mindset.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Start Right Youth Conference, which was held at the Accra Technical University, he indicated that the youth of Ghana continue to trail behind a longstanding attitude of shading Ghana’s potential regarding economic stability and development.

He indicated that he is counting on the youth of Ghana to make an impact in Ghana and raised the need for the youth to rise to the occasion and work together towards a solution. “You are Ghanaian and you have to make Ghana work for you. No one will solve your problems for you, you have to solve it yourself; when its just one person it can’t be done but when you are together, you have a voice that can solve issues.”

He relayed that pessimism as a mindset which dominates within the greatest population of Ghana has discouraged many who are capable of changing the narrative in the country , which in hand will contribute to the stability of the economy in Ghana. “Many youth today are capable of doing a lot for this country but its all about mindset; there’s too much pessimism in society.”

The Chairman of the non-profit initiative noted that the future of the youth and Ghana at large depends on the youth of Ghana who can only make a difference if they are willing to carry a mindset that is geared towards development and the wellbeing of the Ghanaian people.

The Start Right Youth Conference is an initiative that presents investment opportunities for the youth and equips young Ghanaians with knowledge and inspiration about various issues that they may encounter in their entrepreneurial journey.