The Chiefs and people of Akyem Hemang, a farming community in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region, have issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service, Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, and the local assembly to either drive away or arrest illegal miners who are polluting water bodies and destroying farmlands in the area.

The Chiefs say that if the agencies fail to halt the operations of the miners within 10 days, the community will take the law into their own hands to protect and preserve their water bodies and farmlands.

Speaking to the press, the Chief of Akyem Hemang, Osabarima Mmirrikkissi Okasum Apori Atta, said that he could no longer hold back the rage of his people.

“We know you have done your best, but it is not good enough, if you can’t do it, give us about 10 policemen to accompany us. Who has authorised them to come and mine our waterbodies in the first place? We cannot build Ghana in this way…I cannot hold back the anger of my people again.

“Within 10 days, if we don’t hear anything we will apply officially, to follow due process to go on demonstration and we will need police guard to drive them away. If there are no laws in this land, let us know so we take the laws into our own hands.”

Some angry community members speaking to Citi News blamed the government for the failure in the fight against illegal mining in the country.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South who doubles as the Chairman of the District Security Council (DISEC) Ernest Ofosu has assured that an emergency Disec meeting will be convened to address the concerns of the community.