Residents and drivers in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region have issued a stern warning to the government that they will continue to protest and prevent political parties from campaigning in the area unless their deplorable roads are fixed.

On Tuesday, members of various driver unions, along with residents and road users, took to the streets to demonstrate against the deteriorating state of roads in the Amansie areas, including Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie West District, Jacobu in the Amansie Central District, and Manso Adubia in the Amansie South Municipality.

Some road users, interviewed by Citi News, said that despite government assurances to repair these roads, there has been slow progress in addressing the concerns. Some also said that criminals are taking advantage of the poor road network to attack them.

The protesters burnt lorry tyres and held placards voicing their concerns.

They later petitioned the Amansie West District Assembly, although the District Chief Executive was not available to attend to them. The petition was however received on his behalf.

“The roads are in a bad state,” one driver said, adding “as members of the driver unions, we are appealing to the government to fix the roads. If we don’t see any construction on the road, we will not entertain any political activities in the area, and we are very determined to carry that plan out. This caution goes for both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.”