Bayport Savings and Loans, a publicly listed payroll lender, has donated 100 dual desks to two schools: Bolgatanga Model Preparatory Primary School in the Upper East Region and Nsein Methodist Primary School in Nsein, Western Region.

This donation is part of their 20th-anniversary celebrations and reflects their commitment to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for students in these beneficiary schools.

During the handover ceremony, Mr. Allen Jubin, the Chief Commercial Officer at Bayport, expressed that this gesture underscores the company’s dedication to investing in education as a core aspect of its corporate social responsibility.

He explained, “Education is a top priority in Bayport’s corporate social responsibility efforts. For years, we have been awarding scholarships to the children of our customers. In this special anniversary year, we decided to go a step further by providing furniture to selected schools in remote communities where students have been sitting on the floor to learn.”

Mr. Jubin added, “Our goal is to create a more conducive learning environment for these beneficiary schools, and this commitment will remain a cornerstone of our future initiatives.”

Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Appiah, the Head-teacher of Nsein Methodist Primary School, commended Bayport’s management and staff for their timely assistance.

He highlighted how this donation would positively impact teaching and learning, as well as boost the students’ confidence and self-esteem.

Mr. Appiah stated, “Thanks to this donation, students will now have comfortable places to sit and study. It will also reduce distractions and create a more engaging and conducive learning environment.”

Ms. Catherine Assibi Nyaaba, the head-teacher of Bolgatanga Model Preparatory Primary School, expressed her gratitude for Bayport’s generous support.

She revealed that her school had not received furniture donations for the past three decades, which had negatively affected the quality of education.

She stated, “This donation is invaluable and will ensure that students are nurtured into well-rounded individuals who can contribute to our community. Bayport’s thoughtfulness will forever be remembered in our school’s history, and we are incredibly thankful for their support.”

Ms. Nyaaba assured that the donated furniture would be used for its intended purpose and maintained to benefit many more students in the future.”