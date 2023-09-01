COP George Alex Mensah, one of the senior Police officers implicated in the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has reiterated his position that the current IGP is the worst in the history of Ghana.

He re-emphasized his point when he appeared before the parliamentary committee probing the viral tape in which some senior police officers are heard in a conversation with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of the IGP.

“I can tell you that for the 31 years that I have been in the Police Service, this IGP is the worst IGP,” COP Mensah told the committee on Friday, September 1.

He added that he had on several occasions told the IGP about happenings in the Police Service that were hurting the morale of police officers but his suggestions were completely ignored.

On Thursday, COP Mensah told the committee when he appeared before it that the IGP’s leadership style has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can do your investigations. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah said.

COP Mensah on Thursday also admitted to being a politician and working in the interest of the New Patriotic Party.

His comments echo similar sentiments captured on a leaked tape in which he is heard telling Bugri Naabu that the IGP must be removed to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 elections.

COP Mensah, however, strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape.

He claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

COP Mensah expressed his inability to verify several details on the tape.