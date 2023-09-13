Donewell Insurance in collaboration with Happy 98.9 FM successfully held the 2023 edition of its annual blood donation exercise, marking over a decade long partnership of supporting the National Blood Service and the 37 Military Hospital Blood Bank.

The sought-after event took place on the 9th of September 2023 at the Ayalolo Bus Terminal in Accra.

Blood donors, coming from far and near exceeded the estimated number, making the exercise a fruitful and outstanding one.

According to the National Blood Service ‘s Donor Recruiter, Stephen Danso, a pint of blood can possibly save up to three lives hence, this year’s theme; “Give Blood, Give Often” is geared at motivatIng Ghanaians to engage in blood donation exercises regularly to stock up various blood banks across the country and save lives.

Director of Broadcasting for Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC), Timothy Karikari expressed his appreciation to the donors.

“Much attention should be paid to stocking up the National Blood Bank across the country, to help those desperately in need of blood transfusions , and to increase accessibility We need more people voluntarily donating blood at various health facilities and making the initiative a frequent one,” he said.

He added that Happy FM over the years has embarked on this initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility as a way of supporting society and creating more awareness on blood donation.

The Marketing and Business Development Manager for Donewell Insurance, Cecilia Bruce, was elated about the outcome of the exercise and stated that “Donewell Insurance promises a long-lasting partnership with Happy FM to ensure blood is given and often”.

She added that “We at Donewell Insurance invest in priceless and deserving initiative such as this because of life’s irreplaceably valuable and the priceless nature of blood.”

She made a call to Ghanaians to engage in medical exercises such as this to sustain blood supplies for those in need.

The 37 Military Hospital Blood Bank team, led by Major Kwarteng expressed gratitude to donors and Happy FM for its continual support to stock various blood banks across the country.

He added that “our mission as the blood bank is to attain regular national supply of safe blood that relies solely on voluntary unpaid blood donation to those in need.”

He encouraged every Ghanaian to be a part of blood donation exercises across the country.

Providing free eye screening and prescriptions for donors was My Eyes Center.

CEO of My eyes Center, Dr. Chineye Adisa said that, “ many eye conditions go undetected in the early stages, the earlier a problem is detected , the appropriate treatment is administered to prevent visual impairment.

Regular eye screening is important for everyone, and we are glad to see donors troop in to check the conditions of their eyes. Let us all be encouraged to check often.”

She commended the Happy FM and Donewell team for starting such an initiative, pledging her continued support to the blood donation drive.

The 2023 Happy FM/Donewell Insurance blood donation exercise was in partnership with the National Blood Service, 37 Military Hospital and received support for My Eyes Center.