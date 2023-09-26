As a leading company providing Solar PV and LED lighting solutions, Dutch & Co. Ltd. has launched a new-look website (www.dutchandco.nl).

The new site is part of Dutch & Co’s brand evolution as the company continues to expand its operations in Ghana. “It’s an exciting year for us at Dutch & Co,” revealed Dutch & Co’s General Manager, Herbert Friese. “Projects that have been in the pipeline for months are coming to fruition and we’re growing our team to meet the ongoing demands from businesses in Ghana who are looking for a sustainable, cost efficient solution to their energy needs. This new website reflects who we are as a company today and makes it easier for our current and future clients to learn more about us and the services we provide.”

The new website aims to inform interested stakeholders about Dutch & Co. Ltd., its services and its benefits. The site includes testimonials from existing clients, staff members and partner organisations. Businesses interested in LED lighting solutions or the design, installation and maintenance of solar panels can simply complete the contact forms available via the website. On completion, a Dutch & Co team member will respond and arrange a free consultation.

Young professionals seeking a position in the solar sector are also encouraged to visit the site to view the most current job vacancies at Dutch & Co. To learn more, please visit www.dutchandco.nl or www.dutchandco.com.gh

About Dutch and Co.

Dutch and Company Ltd.,is a leading renewable energy company, specializing in Solar PV and LED lighting projects with its registered offices in Accra Ghana.

Dutch and Company is fully licensed by the Energy Commission of Ghana to import Renewable Energy and PV Solar products and install and maintain Renewable Energy and PV Solar installations. Its mission is to decrease electricity consumption by using LED lighting and increase the supply of electricity by using Solar PV and provide our clients with durable solutions on time and on budget. www.dutchandco.nl