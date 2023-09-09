The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is moving to demolish abandoned tollbooths on the Tema Motorway in a bid to reduce crashes on the stretch.

The decision comes after a fatal crash at one of the tollbooths this week, which resulted in the loss of a life.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Public Relations Officer of the NRSA, Pearl Satekla, said that plans for the demolition had been in the works for months.

“As we all know, the Minister for Roads decided to use the abandoned tollbooths for urinals but upon consultation and engagements, we advised against it because it could still develop into unfortunate events, and so we decided that we would use them for police barriers, but that could not also happen, and so we are now waiting for their demolition, and so we have to engage the Ghana Highways and other relevant authorities to see how best we can safeguard lives, and we came to a conclusion that the tollbooth there should be demolished.”

“We agreed that street lights should be installed to improve visibility to enable drivers to see the abandoned tollbooths and contractors are there to ensure that after the streetlights are installed, we will put on crash barriers too to help reduce speeding to prevent more crashes and after that, we will start demolition.”