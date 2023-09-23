The Ghana Club in Accra hosted a two-day Film Pioneers Achievement Gala on September 19 and 20, 2023, to honour two of its members, Kwaw Ansah and King Ampaw, for their significant contributions to Ghanaian cinema.

On the first day, the Club screened King Ampaw’s 2006 film “No Die To Die,” followed by a Q&A session with the director.

Kwaw Ansah’s 1989 film “Heritage Africa” was screened on the second day, preceded by two short documentaries about the two filmmakers.

After the screening of “Heritage Africa,” Ghana Club President Dr. Adrian Oddoye and Vice President David Addo-Ashong spoke about the Club’s commitment to honouring and promoting Ghanaian achievement.

Jerry Obodai-Sai and Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa presented citations to Kwaw Ampaw and King Ansah, respectively, praising their work and its impact on Ghanaian cinema and culture.

Ansah expressed his gratitude to the Club for the honour, saying, “Ghana Club makes me feel I have not worked in vain.”

Legendary actor, David Dontoh, who starred in both “No Die To Die” and “Heritage Africa,” thanked Ampaw and Ansah for their mentorship.

He pledged that he and others who had benefitted from the association with the two men would endeavour to pass on what had learnt to future generations.

The two-day event was a celebration of Ghanaian cinema and the achievements of two of its most important figures.