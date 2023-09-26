Felicity Nelson, co-convener for Democracy Hub, has criticized Alan Kyerematen’s decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate under the group Movement for Change.

Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, September 25, citing an uneven playing field in the party’s flagbearer race.

He has since announced his intention to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate, promising to build a non-partisan governance structure to develop the country.

However, Nelson questioned Kyerematen’s ability to achieve his goals, given his participation in the current government and his poor record as Trade and Industry Minister.

“I don’t know what Alan stands for, I don’t know what he represents,” Nelson said on Citi TV’s The Point of View. “I think he failed to make a mark as a minister because he was part of this government that we are complaining against and he never took a stand and spoke against the government. So I am sorry if I am struggling to see what it is he is going to provide that is different.”

“Just because you are saying you don’t belong to either NPP or NDC does not necessarily make you an angel,” she said. “That does not mean anything to me. I am asking what Alan’s track record was as a Trade Minister, and what he did to fix our balance of trade deficit. I have been struggling to see what his message was even when he was campaigning to lead the NPP.”