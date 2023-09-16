Traders at the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi have decided to cancel their planned protest against the facility’s management after a successful meeting with officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The traders at Kejetia Market have in the last few days been raising red flags throughout the facility as a warning to the management. They were urging the management to address the recurring issues related to individual meters within the facility and the delay in constructing a borehole for their use.

In an effort to ensure their concerns were addressed, the traders had emphasized that if their issues were not resolved by Tuesday, September 12, they would take further action to ensure their grievances were heard.

Fortunately, after a meeting with Samuel Pyne, the Kumasi Mayor who also serves as the board chairman of the facility, representatives from ECG, and the management of the market, progress has been made.

ECG has committed to providing the traders with the requested individual meters and has outlined terms of payment to expedite the process.

Furthermore, the traders also noted that the issue regarding the borehole has been partially resolved, leading the traders to suspend all planned actions in light of these recent developments.

Nana Akwasi Prempeh, the President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders told Citi News that they have suspended their planned protest awaiting the metering of the Market.

“We held a meeting with the management and board of the Kumasi City Market and we resolved that going forward, all planned activities of the traders against the management have been put on hold. This came as a result of the meeting. Officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Market’s management came and made a presentation to us and proposed four scenarios for bringing individual meters to the Market.

“Of the four scenarios, we opted for one pending the contractual agreement that the management and the supposed contractor are going to sign but before the signing, ECG will implement a flat rate regime within the market during the period of the pre-installation and installation of the meters and so for now, all the activities we have planned have been put on hold.”