Some members of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team are projecting a 70% win for the Assin Central Member of Parliament in the November 4 flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The members maintain that Mr Agyapong’s number one position on the ballot puts him ahead of the remaining candidates contesting to lead the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.

The campaign team has also intensified its campaign in the Ashanti Region and vows to go all out to get delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong.

At the launch of the ‘ShowDown- Ken for Power Campaign’ in Kumasi, one supporter said, “We need a saviour like Kennedy Agyepong who will come and redeem Ghana from the hardship and everyone that you talk with is crying for Kennedy Agyepong to come.

“The number one is a miraculous number and this time, everything is showing that all the wind of change is blowing toward Kennedy Agyepong’s side and I can assure you that NPP delegates should not make a mistake. This time is a time that everybody should root for Kennedy Agyepong and we humbly appeal to everyone to come and vote for Kennedy Agyepong.”

Another supporter said, “Kennedy is the best person to lead Ghana and bring hope to the people. You are seeing people around trying to rally support for him because they believe in him and his vision and without him, it will be difficult for us to break the eight.”