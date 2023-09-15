The La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly has begun a month-long demolition exercise of structures encroaching on the buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon.

This is part of the Assembly’s efforts to address perennial flooding in the municipality.

Speaking to the media during the first day of the demolition exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Kotey Nikoi, said the exercise will continue until all houses in the buffer zone of the Lagoon are demolished.

“It is going to be a month-long demolishing exercise because people have taken the law into their own hands and they are developing the buffer zone and we have been here several times to warn them to stop developing the place and they have not listened and so we are starting a month-long exercise to demolish them.

“As an Assembly, we are here to deliver on our mandate and we are supposed to enforce the law as per Act 936, if anyone builds within the right of space, the Assembly has the authority to demolish that structure and so we are here to deliver on our mandate.”

Nikoi also stressed that the Assembly will take legal action against anyone whose activities impede the free flow of the Lagoon.

“Some of the waterways have been filled and we have gotten some of the people that did that and we have taken them to court. Some of the stretches have been filled and we have been able to do our background investigations and we have gotten those who did the filling and by next week, we are going to serve them with a court summons and we are taking them to court and it is our mandate we fight this illegality.”