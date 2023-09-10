Morocco will observe three days of national mourning, with flags at half-mast on all public facilities.

This follows the deaths of more than 2,000 Moroccans and the injuries of a similar number, which occurred as a result of a powerful earthquake that hit the country on Friday.

This was decided at a working session dedicated to examining the situation following the earthquake that occurred on Friday, September 8, and caused human and material losses in various regions of the kingdom.

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, who chaired the meeting, also asked the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to perform the Absent Prayer (Salat Al Ghaib) in all mosques throughout the Kingdom, for the repose of the victims’ souls.

He also ordered the continuation of relief efforts, as well as the establishment of an inter-ministerial commission to carry out an emergency rehabilitation and aid program to reconstruct as soon as possible the destroyed homes in the affected areas.

“Provide care to people in distress, notably orphans and vulnerable people; provide immediate care to all people who found themselves without shelter following the earthquake, notably in terms of housing, food and other basic needs; encourage economic operators for a quick resumption of activities in the areas concerned; Open a special bank account at Treasury and Bank Al Maghrib to receive the voluntary solidarity contributions of citizens as well as private and public instructions.”

“Ensure the full mobilization of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, with all its components, to support citizens in affected areas Create reserves and stocks of basic necessities (medicines, tents, beds, food…etc.) in every region of the Kingdom to prepare for any type of disaster,” the release from the Royal Office said on Saturday.

The Sovereign also expressed the sincere thanks of the kingdom of Morocco to all brotherly and friendly countries that expressed their solidarity with the Moroccan people on this situation, and many of which expressed their readiness to provide aid in these special circumstances.

This working meeting was attended by Government Head, Aziz Akhannouch; Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit; Health and Social Protection Minister, Khalid Ait Taleb, as well as Lieutenant General Mohamed Berrid, Inspector General of FAR and Commander of the Southern Zone, Lieutenant General Mohamed Haramou.

Others were Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar, Inspector of FAR Military Health Service, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar, Lieutenant Colonel Ihssane Lotfi, General Director of Civil Protection, Abdellatif Hammouchi, General Director of National Security, Director General of National Territory Surveillance, Mohamed El Azami, coordinator and member of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity’s Board.