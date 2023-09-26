Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have begun removing posters of former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen from the party’s various offices.

This follows a directive from the Ashanti regional chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), to remove all posters of the former NPP flagbearer aspirant after he resigned from the party and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.

In line with the NPP regional chairman’s directive, Citi News checks show that party members in the region have indeed begun removing posters of Alan Kyerematen at various party offices.

Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party will today announce its next line of action after Alan Kyerematen, resigned.

Kyerematen announced his resignation from the party on Monday, September 25, 2023, and his intention to contest the 2024 polls as an independent presidential candidate in Accra.

In response, the NPP issued a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, saying that it would address all issues raised by Kyerematen and announce a way forward.

“The leadership of the NPP has taken notice of the unfortunate decision of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a long-standing member of the party to forfeit his membership and contest as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.”

“The party leadership is by this medium urging the rank and file of our great party to keep calm and await an official address by the party to Mr Kyerematen’s resignation at 14:00 pm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the party headquarters,” Mr Frimpong indicated.