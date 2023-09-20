The Ghana Police Service has filed an application at the court to halt a planned demonstration by a group known as Democracy Hub within the vicinity of the Jubilee House from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd September 2023.

The police in a statement disclosed that they are waiting for the court to determine the matter before taking any further action.

In the meantime, they have urged the public to disregard any calls from any individuals or groups encouraging them to assemble for a demonstration at the Jubilee House.

The police also urged the organisers of the protest to respect the due process in the interest of public order and safety.

The group, Democracy Hub, has accused the government of mismanaging the economy and demanded better relief packages for the suffering Ghanaians.

The demonstration coincides with the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, which is to be observed throughout the country.

On Tuesday, September 19, the organisers of the protest held a press conference to inform their members of the measures put in place to make the protest a success without any hitches.

They assured that all the necessary logistical arrangements have been put in place for protesters who would want to sleep over at the Jubilee House during the three-day period, including mattresses, tents, and mosquito nets.