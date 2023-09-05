Samsung, the global leader in innovative technology, is introducing a new and exciting trade-in of old smartphones for their brand-new devices – Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5.

This initiative in partnership with Sapphire Virtual Networks Limited (Sentinel), is designed to offer consumers an easy way to upgrade to the latest Samsung devices.

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Samsung remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the lives of consumers.

With the launch of the Samsung Trade-In initiative, customers can now trade in their old smartphones such as Galaxy Z Flip3, Fold3, Flip4, Fold4, S21 Series, S22 Series, S23 Series, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Customers can use the trade-in value of up to GHs10,000 discount towards purchasing the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones – Galaxy Z Fold5 or the Galaxy Z Flip5, which boast cutting-edge features, stunning displays, and powerful performance.

Trading in old smartphone devices has never been easier as Samsung has streamlined the process, making it quick and hassle-free for customers.

Samsung is known for its dedication to customer satisfaction. This programme is an extension of that commitment, ensuring that customers have an exceptional experience from start to finish.

“At Samsung, we believe in the power of innovation. Our new Trade-In Programme is a testament to our commitment to making the lives of consumers easy,” said Lucas Lee, Managing Director at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to offer our customers an easy and environmentally responsible way to upgrade to our latest smartphone offerings.”

Visit a Samsung Store: Bring your old smartphone to selected Samsung stores, where our experts will inspect it and provide you with the agreed-upon trade-in value. View the list of stores here store-list | Samsung AFRICA_EN.

The trade-in programme is between 1- 17 September 2023 and is available at Technology R’us (TRU), Galaxy Studio- Accra Mall, Capital Phones-Circle, Gafkwa Trading-Circle, and Cell4Sell – Osu where Samsung technicians and experts will inspect the device and provide you with the agreed-upon trade-in value.

Visit www.samsung.com/africa_en/offer/ghana-trade-in-promo/ for more information and the terms and conditions.