The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril, says his office will engage traditional authorities at Buipe in the Central Gonja District to release land to aid the relocation of flood victims.

Over 1,000 people have been displaced by downpours in the past few weeks. Electricity supply has since been cut off in the affected communities.

After assessing the level of impact, the Regional Minister said the District Chief Executive has been directed to commence the engagement.

“I interacted with them. You can clearly see that they are ready to move, so we have to facilitate land for them to be able to move. So, I have asked the District Chief Executive to speak with the overlord of the Buipe Traditional Area. And I know the caliber of chief he is, he is going to be willing to give the people some land for the people to start some construction.

“However, we are also going to look at how we can help as a government to ensure that this relocation happens smoothly so that next year we wouldn’t face this problem,” he stated.