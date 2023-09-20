Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah better known as Shatta Wale has cautioned that the use of the Accra Sports Stadium for two conflicting concerts could lead to chaos.

Afro-Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, known for his high-energy performances and chart-topping hits, is taking his music to new heights by combining the “Ashaiman to the World Festival,” the “5th Dimension Homecoming,” and the “Bhim Concert” into a single, thrilling night of music, unity, and celebration at the Accra Sports Stadium on December, 22,2023.

In a video which has gone viral, Shatta Wale questioned the decision to allow Stonebwoy to host his show at the stadium three days before his Freedom Wave Concert on December 25th.

Shatta Wale said that Stonebwoy had pulled a gun at the VGMA awards in the past and that he was concerned about the potential for violence at the stadium.

He also accused the National Sports Authority of not thinking about the consequences of their decision.

“You people don’t think but the work you are doing it’s not like we’re coming there to advise you people so you people don’t even think…You don’t know that what you people are doing will cause chaotic movement in the country?” — Shatta Wale angrily stated

It is unclear whether the National Sports Authority will reconsider its decision, but Shatta Wale’s warning has raised concerns about the potential for violence at the stadium