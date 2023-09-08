Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has announced the rollout of enhanced global parental leave benefits.

Effective 1 September 2023, the Bank has standardized the amount of parental leave it offers, providing parents the option of undertaking more equitable caregiving responsibilities for their children.

With the enhanced benefits, employees can access a minimum of 20 weeks of paid paternity, adoption and surrogacy leave. This is in addition to our current paid maternity leave entitlement of 20 weeks.

These benefits have been designed to support working parents.

This is part of the Bank’s commitment to fostering an inclusive culture, where employees are supported in balancing their personal lives with building successful careers.

Gifty Fordwuo, Head, Human Resources, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC said, “This initiative recognizes the evolving needs of families and emphasizes our dedication to inclusivity and equality. We remain committed to creating a supportive and progressive workplace that values the well-being of our employees.”

Over the years, Standard Chartered has aggressively pursued progressive benefits that deliver enhanced employee experience, helping colleagues to achieve their full potential, and we will continue to do that.

These initiatives among many others will positively impact family cohesion, improve employee wellbeing and create a more inclusive workplace that supports every employee of the Bank.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64.

Its purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.