Veteran Nigerian Nollywood actor, Pa Yemi Lawrence Adeyemi, popularly known as Suara, died on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

He was 76 years old.

The cause of his death is unknown. His son, Adedotun Adeyemi, confirmed his passing in an official statement released on Monday.

He said, “It is with heavy hearts and profound submission to God that we announce the departure of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi (Suara), who peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We take solace in the knowledge that he now rests in peace.”

During this grieving period, we kindly ask for privacy. Further details about the funeral arrangements will be shared soon,” he added

Suara rose to fame in the early 2000s for his role in the popular Super Story series “Oh Father! Oh Daughter!”

In the series, he played a polygamist with Buky Wright and Sola Shobowale as his wives.

He also starred in other Nollywood films such as ‘Lekki Wives,’ ‘Lagos Cougars,’ and ‘October 1st.’

His legacy will live on through his work and the many people he inspired.