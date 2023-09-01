The Bolgatanga branch of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG), have suspended their strike

The suspension of the strike was borne out of separate emergency meetings of the Bolgatanga branch of TUTAG and TUSAAG, held on 31st August 2023.

“Separate emergency meetings of the Bolgatanga branches of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) were held on 31st August 2023. These meetings were held to deliberate on the consensus reached at the meeting held on August 29th, 2023, between TUTAG and TUSAAG on one hand and the University Management on the other with the Governing Council as the mediator. It was unanimously agreed at both meetings that the strike action be suspended with effect from Friday, 1st September 2023,” the groups said in a statement.

The Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) Branch of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) on August 25, declared an industrial action effective today, August 25, 2023.

The groups claimed the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Samuel Alnaa, is seeking to vary portions of their retirement benefits against the approval by the Ministry of Finance.

They also alleged ambiguities in the Technical Universities Act (2026), Act 922 as amended.

The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) on August 28, backed the Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) Chapter of TUTAG on its ongoing industrial action.

Click to read the statement