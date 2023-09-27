Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has taken a swipe at former member of the party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, for resigning, calling his excuse “unjustifiable.”

Boadu described Kyerematen’s resignation as “regrettable,” stressing that there are a number of NPP members who are more bitter than Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, a former energy minister.

He acknowledged that there are equally a number of people who in one way or another are bitter, but they stayed to push the party forward.

During an interview on Eyewitness News, Boadu asserted that the two former ministers were “lucky” to have received appointments, highlighting the number of NPP members who never got such opportunities.

The former NPP General Secretary recalled losing an election but didn’t complain or resign from the party, chastising Kyerematen for refusing to recognize the fame he received being a member of the NPP throughout the years.

He further mentioned party gurus who never tasted power through the party until their demise, emphasizing that the current crop of generation is enjoying their sacrifices.

“It’s regrettable, it shouldn’t have gotten to where it got to. All that he [Alan] has said is not sufficient for him to resign. There are a lot of people who have toiled for this party, who have worked on the grounds, campaigned, spent their monies on the party, and sacrificed their careers for the survival and achievements of this party over the years. They have never been made ministers before, they have never gotten any appointments before.

He added, “I agree with him [Boakye Agyarko] that there are a lot more people harbouring more bitter pain than what he thinks Alan Kyerematen harbours. For the past 7 seven years he [Alan] was a minister of state, how many of those people who work in the party have become ministers of state? If Alan harbours bitter sentiments, then there are others who are harbouring more bitter sentiments than he’s harbouring.

“So if everybody who has toiled wants to harbour sentiments, all of us will harbour sentiments. So it’s not as if it’s a threat to anybody, the people must also recognise that they have the names because of NPP, if not they were nobody. They are people who are more bitter than they are. If ministers are harbouring sentiments, then all of us including me John Boadu are harbouring bitter experiences, but the party is supreme. I lost an election last year, have I cried to anybody for a position? Or going independent?”.

He entreated the party leadership to concentrate on its activities without being distracted.

“I think the party needs to concentrate on its activities and move on. The party is resilient, it has gone through tough times before. The vacuum created may be a catalyst of strength for the party. I don’t think we need to waste our time responding to some of these issues,” he said.