The Western Regional Police Command is prosecuting three youth arrested in Diabene, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, who are suspected of having ties to Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

The arrest follows a public durbar organized by the youth, who were seen wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia. The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26.

With the help of an alleged sponsor from Australia, the three boys mobilized about 20 youth to launch a military group on the Diabene community park. However, the police arrested them following a tip-off.

The Assemblywoman of Fijai, Ramatu Ibrahim, who is in charge of Diabene, confirmed the incident and expressed shock, calling for their prosecution.

“The police said after arrest and interrogation, the boys said they were doing a freedom demonstration, they said they were training on how to wage war against the government, so I asked how? They were hoisting different flags of different countries, and playing the national anthem.

“Their influential leader is abroad, and the leader in Ghana is 25 years old, after the police explained things to them, they realised that they didn’t know what they were in for. I learnt they were promised some money if their planned action becomes successful,” she said.

The Spinner, Mensah Promise who was arrested alongside the suspects while providing music for the durbar told Citi News they have already been to court on two occasions at the Takoradi Circuit Court but are currently on bail.

The Western Regional Police Command has, however, confirmed the incident to Citi News, promising to provide further details soon.