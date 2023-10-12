The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group B for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The West African giants have been grouped with African giants Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will be based in Abidjan where they will play most of their games at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

The top two countries will automatically advance to the Round of 16 stage with the third-placed team advancing to the knockout stage based on ranking.

The tournament will start on 13th January 2024 and will end on 11th February 2024.

The Black Stars will be hoping to go a step better than they did in the last edition where they finished bottom of Group C behind Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.

Elsewhere, host nation, Ivory Coast have been paired with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and defending champions, Senegal will be facing Cameroon and Guinea thrown in the mix in Group C.

See the full group here: