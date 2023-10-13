The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has assured that plans are in place to take delivery of more relief items for residents affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Hundreds of residents in Mepe in the North Tongu and Central Tongu Constituencies have been displaced in the past few days.

Some persons are being moved by NADMO to safer areas, while the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is also making frantic efforts to ensure the safety of the residents.

In an interview with Citi News, the Central Tongu NADMO Coordinator, Bright Sedem, said his outfit is working with the Volta River Authority (VRA) for more items.

“The whole island moved to this place, we don’t want anybody to be there again. And we moved all those who are in Siamekome, and some have voluntarily evacuated themselves, and gathered in the house, and we have taken data of those. VRA is not only looking at Central Tongu. North and South Tongu are all part of it. The Deputy Director for VRA and the DG for NADMO informed us yesterday, October 11, that what they brought was the first phase, there will be more coming. They want to cushion the people based on how the entire thing is going. Our understanding is that this is just the beginning, more will come,” Bright Sedem said.

