I had the privilege of going on a wine tour of South Africa as part of a group of media practitioners from Ghana with sponsorship from Wines of South Africa (WoSA).

Wines of South Africa is a not-for-profit industry organization that promotes the export of all South African wines in key international markets.

As part of its strategies, WoSA sent six media practitioners on an awesome journey to explore the wine-producing regions of South Africa.

Let me start by telling you about the “Mother City,” the oldest city in South Africa: Cape Town. It’s an absolutely incredible city.

It’s a city that combines breathtaking natural beauty with a vibrant cultural scene. From the iconic Table Mountain to the beautiful beaches along the coastline, the scenery is simply stunning. The city is alive with energy, offering a rich blend of history, art, music, and delicious cuisine. From the bustling markets to the trendy neighbourhoods, Cape Town has something for everyone. It’s a place where you can explore, relax, and create lasting memories.

Our trip took us to the Western Cape Province, which not only offers amazing scenery but also presents the exquisite beauty of wine-producing regions such as Stellenbosch, Slanghoek, and the Robertson wine valley, among others. Here, you’ll find enchanting vineyards and incredible wines crafted by the various wineries. From the lush landscapes to the carefully cultivated vines, Cape Town’s winelands are truly a feast for the senses. Each winery tells its unique story through the flavours and aromas of their wines, making the experience absolutely captivating with every sip telling a tale of craftsmanship and passion.

The Winelands of Cape Town have a fascinating history. The cultivation of vines and the art of winemaking in the region date back centuries. In the 1600s, Dutch settlers, known as the Cape Dutch, began planting vineyards in the area. These vineyards flourished, and winemaking became an integral part of the Cape’s agricultural heritage. Over the years, different grape varieties were introduced, and winemaking techniques evolved. Today, Cape Town’s Winelands are renowned for their distinctive wines and picturesque vineyards.

The wine-producing regions of Cape Town are truly a sight to behold. Nestled amidst rolling hills and breathtaking landscapes, the vineyards in this region are nothing short of captivating. Each winery is like a masterpiece, crafting exquisite wines with passion and precision. From elegant whites to robust reds, the variety of wines produced here is simply amazing.

As we arrive at each wine estate, we are greeted by the appealing lush vineyards and welcomed by warm and knowledgeable staff who guide us through a tasting of their exquisite wines, sharing stories of their production and flavours.

With each sip, you discover the complex notes and unique characteristics of the wines.

The stunning scenery and delightful company make the wine-tasting experience truly unforgettable.

I will be back with more on wine and chocolate combinations, but until then, cheers to an incredible journey through the aromas and flavors of the Cape Winelands.