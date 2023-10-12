The paramount chief of the Buipe traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, is calling for urgent relief for flood victims in the Buipe township.

Thousands of people have been displaced by flooding in the Central Gonja District capital.

As the water continued to rise, Buipewura visited the affected area and called on the government and benevolent societies to come to the aid of the displaced victims.

“We are sending an SOS message to Ghana and the whole world, we are in a serious problem. Our bridge township which is the economic hub of Buipe is submerged in water, so it is affecting even our economy.”

“Why I have come here is that, please let the whole world know that Buipe is in a serious problem, so we are pleading with the government, NGOs, the churches, and the Muslim community to hear our cry. We are helpless now. Even food is a problem. It is not even about where they will sleep, but what they will eat.”

The paramount chief also said he has made land available for the owners of the submerged houses to be relocated as a permanent solution to the perennial challenge.

A total of 3,149 people have so far been displaced in Buipe due to the floods in the town, comprising 571 male adults, 603 female adults, 950 children, and 1,025 female children.

Some displaced people are staying in classrooms, facing challenges of water, food, sanitation, and hygiene.

The flooding is a result of the Black Volta overflowing its banks, coupled with torrential rains.

NADMO has yet to provide support to the victims, nearly a month since the flooding started.