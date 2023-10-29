Citi FM/Citi TV broadcast journalist Fred Duhoe has been awarded the Ghana Journalists Association’s Best News Reporter Award, Television category.
Duhoe was announced the winner of the category at the 27th GJA Awards ceremony for his compelling story titled “Slipping through Ghana’s closed borders,” which was produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His report unveiled how travellers entered and exited the country through unapproved routes despite the closure of the borders.
A citation accompanying the plaque was read for him at the awards ceremony, which was held on October 29 at the Accra International Conference Centre:
“In your story, you took your audience on a journey that established that though Ghana’s land borders were closed, travellers were using unapproved routes through Togo, Benin, and Nigeria. You established the good work that officials were doing and some of the difficulties they faced in their duties. You also established the effect of the closure on some livelihoods. Though it was risky at a point, you still persevered to tell a compelling story, on the basis of which the Ghana Journalist Association honours you with the Best News Reporter (Television) Award.”