Citi FM/Citi TV broadcast journalist Fred Duhoe has been awarded the Ghana Journalists Association’s Best News Reporter Award, Television category.

Duhoe was announced the winner of the category at the 27th GJA Awards ceremony for his compelling story titled “Slipping through Ghana’s closed borders,” which was produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His report unveiled how travellers entered and exited the country through unapproved routes despite the closure of the borders.

A citation accompanying the plaque was read for him at the awards ceremony, which was held on October 29 at the Accra International Conference Centre: